EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.52 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,640. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

