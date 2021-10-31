Emerald Crypto Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $186,732.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

