Emercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $17,669.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $17,669.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,293,543 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

