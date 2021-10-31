Eminer (EM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $764,282.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Eminer has a market cap of $6.43 million and $764,282.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

