Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 1,194,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.