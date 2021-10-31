Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches Market Cap of $81,349.14

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $81,349.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00023064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

