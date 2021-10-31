Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$12.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$11.72 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5840135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

