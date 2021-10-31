ENI (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. ENI has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $29.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

