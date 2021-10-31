ENI (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.
Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. ENI has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $29.04.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
