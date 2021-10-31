Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $346,677.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.00312788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

