Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Reaches $40.29 on Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

