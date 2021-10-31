Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.