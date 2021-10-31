Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the network technology company will earn $10.70 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.62 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

