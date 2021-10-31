Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RWT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

