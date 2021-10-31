Equities Analysts Set Expectations for uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will earn $6.49 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

QURE opened at $30.47 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in uniQure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in uniQure by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

