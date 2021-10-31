Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eramet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Eramet has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERMAY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eramet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

