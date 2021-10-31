Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Short Interest Update

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESM stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Esm Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

