Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0857 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $47,805.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

