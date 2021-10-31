Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Etsy worth $190,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,967,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 223.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,051,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Etsy stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

