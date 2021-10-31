Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.76.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.49. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

