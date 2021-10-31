Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Downgraded by Erste Group to Reduce

Erste Group cut shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EUSHF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Eurocash has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

