Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Downgraded by Erste Group to Reduce

Erste Group cut shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EUSHF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Eurocash has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.18.
Eurocash Company Profile
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.