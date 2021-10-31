Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

