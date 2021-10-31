Evercore ISI Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.68.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

