Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ES opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

