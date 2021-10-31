Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities researchers at Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.83 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Evolution Mining news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 711,457 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$49,880.40 ($35,628.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 407,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,561.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

