Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.20 ($37.88).

EVK stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.79. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

