Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Evotec stock opened at €41.85 ($49.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.09 and a 200-day moving average of €37.70. Evotec has a 52 week low of €22.48 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($53.92).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

