F5 Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

