Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310,409 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,629,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day moving average of $340.91. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

