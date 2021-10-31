Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Envista worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $39.10 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

