Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 42,953 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 686.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,953 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

