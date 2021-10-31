Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,170 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

HWC opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

