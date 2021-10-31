Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,401 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $222.61 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

