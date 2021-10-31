Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 85,930 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,930 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $248.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

