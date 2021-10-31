Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCOR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

