Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.88

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.88 and traded as low as $50.59. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 4,061 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.