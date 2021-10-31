Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

