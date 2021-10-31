Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.15. 13,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

