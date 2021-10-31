Financial Analysis: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get EOG Resources alerts:

This table compares EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28% VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71%

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.89 -$604.57 million $1.46 63.33 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.73 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.56

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $99.11, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.