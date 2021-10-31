Financial Review: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00

Karooooo has a consensus price target of $45.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Karooooo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Karooooo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.91 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Karooooo $139.59 million 5.39 $19.41 million $1.03 34.17

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% Karooooo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Karooooo beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management sy

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.