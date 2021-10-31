FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Short Interest Update

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FSRX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $3,161,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $973,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,919,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $194,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

