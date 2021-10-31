FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.52 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

