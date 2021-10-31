FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 896.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

