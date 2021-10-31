FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after buying an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,071,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $439.06 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.63.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.