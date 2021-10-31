FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $278.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

