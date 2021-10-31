Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

FCMGF stock remained flat at $$11.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.