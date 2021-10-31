First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $154.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.40 million to $156.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $626.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $593.70 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 701,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,905,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.