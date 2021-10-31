First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 50.2% in October

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

