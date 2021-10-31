First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.35 and traded as high as C$16.04. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 1,110,237 shares trading hands.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.32.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5206224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,800. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

