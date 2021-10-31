First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRME. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Merchants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

