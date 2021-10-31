First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

